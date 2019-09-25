Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.20

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KEYS remained flat at $GBX 515 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,876 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 475.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 482.69. Keystone Law Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 million and a PE ratio of 42.21.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

