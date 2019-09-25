Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (KMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on October 11th

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Kathmandu’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Shares of ASX KMD traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$2.87 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 119,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,292. The firm has a market cap of $650.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.22. Kathmandu has a 52-week low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of A$3.06 ($2.17).
