Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (KMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on October 11th

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Kathmandu’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ASX KMD traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$2.87 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 119,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,292. The firm has a market cap of $650.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.22. Kathmandu has a 52-week low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of A$3.06 ($2.17).

About Kathmandu

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

