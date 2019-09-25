Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Kakaku.com Inc (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)’s share price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49, approximately 79 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

About Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, which provides a range of information on prices and specifications, as well as word-of-mouth reviews of various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, Internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

