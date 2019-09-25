Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:KNOS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). 134,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,606. The company has a market capitalization of $520.51 million and a P/E ratio of 30.94. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 349 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 554.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

