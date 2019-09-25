Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Trading 10.1% Higher

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.29, 375,080 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 488,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

