Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.30. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,602,472 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $63.08 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.98.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

