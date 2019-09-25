JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Plans $0.17 — Dividend

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

