John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) to Issue GBX 1.84 Dividend

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JLG stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 359 ($4.69). The stock had a trading volume of 304,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 368.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 380.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. John Laing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 291.60 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.27).

Get John Laing Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JLG shares. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 451 ($5.89) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on John Laing Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective (down from GBX 451 ($5.89)) on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Laing Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.80 ($5.55).

In related news, insider Luciana Germinario sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £40,765.56 ($53,267.42).

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.