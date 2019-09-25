John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.93

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.93 and last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 5380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sidoti upped their price target on John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $103,843.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,375.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,096.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,516 shares of company stock worth $2,480,369. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,467.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.