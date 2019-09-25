Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 3,159 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $64,569.96.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 317,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

