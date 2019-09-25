Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 139.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 56,378.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 800,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,744,000 after purchasing an additional 720,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

