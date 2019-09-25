Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,001,000 after buying an additional 8,893,992 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after buying an additional 1,603,251 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,949,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,966,000 after buying an additional 823,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,293,000 after buying an additional 792,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 619,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

