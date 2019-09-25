Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.96. Jagged Peak Energy shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 1,284,356 shares trading hands.

JAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth $92,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

