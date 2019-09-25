Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.96. Jagged Peak Energy shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 1,284,356 shares trading hands.
JAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.
In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth $92,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG)
Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.
