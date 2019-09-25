Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.63

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 11949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,633. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $577,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

