Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. 5,619,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,340. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $111,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,006,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,865. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Jabil by 0.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Jabil by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

