J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $0.95. J C Penney shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 6,021,248 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $269.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,755.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney during the second quarter worth $9,567,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in J C Penney by 10.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of J C Penney by 159.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,118,300 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J C Penney by 103.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

