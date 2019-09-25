Iungo Price Hits $0.0021 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Iungo has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. Iungo has a market cap of $84,821.00 and $604.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.77 or 0.05266974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014978 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

