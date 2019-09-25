Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Itron to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $77.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $247,554.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,439. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

