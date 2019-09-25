Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Itron to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $77.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.
In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $247,554.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,439. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
