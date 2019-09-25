iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 117000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.