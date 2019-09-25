iShares US Real Estate ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.66 (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6639 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
IYR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,950,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $94.20.
iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.