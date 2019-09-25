iShares US Real Estate ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.66 (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6639 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

IYR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,950,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.