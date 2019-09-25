iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.63 (NYSEARCA:IHE)

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6295 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of IHE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.19. 43,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,249. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $168.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

