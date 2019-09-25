iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.63 (NYSEARCA:IHE)

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6295 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of IHE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.19. 43,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,249. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $168.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95.
iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
