iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

IEZ remained flat at $$18.34 during trading on Wednesday. 29,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,194. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

