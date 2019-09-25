iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Declares $0.47 — Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4696 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

IJT traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.37. The stock had a trading volume of 66,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $203.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

