iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:IWY)

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

IWY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

