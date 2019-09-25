iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:IWY)

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
IWY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.
About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF
