iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,434. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4793 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

