iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.48 (NYSEARCA:IWS)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $91.41.
About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF
