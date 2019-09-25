iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.48 (NYSEARCA:IWS)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

