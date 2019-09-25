iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 185,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. 225,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $130.83.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

