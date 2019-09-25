iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.37. 69,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,921. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

