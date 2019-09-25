iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.43

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.32. 954,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.