iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.43

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.32. 954,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

