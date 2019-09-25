iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.24

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2371 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of JKE stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $147.58 and a 52 week high of $198.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19.
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
