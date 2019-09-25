iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Announces $0.34 — Dividend

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3448 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,823. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $107.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

