iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,056. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.