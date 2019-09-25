iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:IFGL)

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5785 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 756,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,025. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.

