iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of IEDI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 3,631 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

