iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26, 1,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.