iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) to Issue — Dividend of $0.42

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4245 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,587 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

