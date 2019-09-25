iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

SMMV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 63,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

