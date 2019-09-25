iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,232 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $102,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,886 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.