iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.65. 60,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $88.13.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.