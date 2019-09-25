iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Plans — Dividend of $0.86

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8574 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 240,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

