Ironveld (LON:IRON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 6082871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.25.

Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

