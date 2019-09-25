IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

HFXE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

