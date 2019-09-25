Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
BAB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 3,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $33.15.
Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
