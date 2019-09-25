Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

BAB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 3,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

