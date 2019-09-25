Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Plans — Dividend of $0.18

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

ISDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,948. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.