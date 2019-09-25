Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

XSHD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. 1,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

