Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.22 on September 30th

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,384. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $134.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.86.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.