Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

