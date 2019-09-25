Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Announces — Dividend of $0.29

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2874 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

RWL stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

