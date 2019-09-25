Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5513 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

RTM stock remained flat at $$108.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $112.47.

