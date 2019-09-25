Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (OQAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of OQAL traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.